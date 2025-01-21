Delhi High Court Upholds EVM Use, Dismisses Plea

The Delhi High Court upheld the use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in elections by rejecting a plea challenging their implementation. The petition, filed by Ramesh Chander, claimed the Election Commission violated Section 61-A of the Representation of People Act, 1951, by not providing specific reasons for EVM usage in each constituency.

A bench comprising acting Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice Tushar Rao Gedea dismissed the appeal after observing that existing legal provisions authorized the Election Commission to utilize EVMs. The court reiterated its stance by stating, "We find no merit in the present appeal. Dismissed," echoing the decisions of the Supreme Court and high courts on previous similar matters.

The petitioner's appeal, initially dismissed on July 22 last year by a single judge, failed to present significant grounds for questioning EVM use, which was also endorsed by the Supreme Court through a dismissal of the plea to revert to the paper ballot.

(With inputs from agencies.)