Left Menu

Delhi High Court Upholds EVM Use, Dismisses Plea

The Delhi High Court dismissed an appeal challenging the use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in elections. A bench, led by Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru, found no merit in Ramesh Chander's plea, emphasizing that the Supreme Court and previous high court rulings supported EVM use over paper ballots.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2025 17:25 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 17:25 IST
Delhi High Court Upholds EVM Use, Dismisses Plea
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court upheld the use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in elections by rejecting a plea challenging their implementation. The petition, filed by Ramesh Chander, claimed the Election Commission violated Section 61-A of the Representation of People Act, 1951, by not providing specific reasons for EVM usage in each constituency.

A bench comprising acting Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice Tushar Rao Gedea dismissed the appeal after observing that existing legal provisions authorized the Election Commission to utilize EVMs. The court reiterated its stance by stating, "We find no merit in the present appeal. Dismissed," echoing the decisions of the Supreme Court and high courts on previous similar matters.

The petitioner's appeal, initially dismissed on July 22 last year by a single judge, failed to present significant grounds for questioning EVM use, which was also endorsed by the Supreme Court through a dismissal of the plea to revert to the paper ballot.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The digital mirror: Reflecting mental health through social media

When every second counts: AI’s game-changing role in disaster management

AI agents at the crossroads of innovation and accountability

AI and SMEs: Challenges and opportunities in the digital era

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025