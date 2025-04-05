Illegal Liquor Racket Busted in Thane: A Deep Dive
Maharashtra Excise department officials uncovered a clandestine operation manufacturing and selling counterfeit Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) in Thane district. Five arrests were made, and illicit liquor mimicking well-known brands worth Rs 47 lakh was seized. The operation involved sophisticated equipment used to produce the counterfeit beverages.
- Country:
- India
In a significant crackdown, Maharashtra Excise officials have dismantled an illegal operation in Thane district involved in the manufacture and sale of fake Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL). The authorities have arrested five individuals in connection with the racket, while the prime suspect remains at large.
The seizure includes illicit liquor worth Rs 47 lakh that imitated popular brands. The raid took place on April 1, near a hotel in Mira Road, leading to the apprehension of Ramkesh Sitaram Gupta. Another Rs 1,25,470 worth of illegal liquor was seized from Gupta, prompting further arrests including a tempo driver and a supplier.
A subsequent raid led officials to a fully operational illegal distillery in the Bhiwandi area, showcasing machinery for manufacturing and packaging counterfeit IMFL. The total seizure including liquor, machinery, and vehicles amounts to Rs 61.43 lakh. The investigation continues as officials pursue the mastermind behind this elaborate operation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Thane
- illegal liquor
- racket
- IMFL
- Maharashtra
- excise department
- arrests
- counterfeit
- raid
- Bhiwandi
ALSO READ
Empowering Women: Maharashtra Government's Path to Social Equality
ED Cracks Down on SDPI-PFI Links with Fresh Arrests and Raids
Holi Tragedy: Arrests Made After Fatal Water Prank
New Political Dynamics as Maharashtra Council Welcomes Five Unopposed Members
Minister's Accuser Arrested for Extortion: Twists in Maharashtra Politics