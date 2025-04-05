Illegal Liquor Racket Busted in Thane: A Deep Dive

In a significant crackdown, Maharashtra Excise officials have dismantled an illegal operation in Thane district involved in the manufacture and sale of fake Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL). The authorities have arrested five individuals in connection with the racket, while the prime suspect remains at large.

The seizure includes illicit liquor worth Rs 47 lakh that imitated popular brands. The raid took place on April 1, near a hotel in Mira Road, leading to the apprehension of Ramkesh Sitaram Gupta. Another Rs 1,25,470 worth of illegal liquor was seized from Gupta, prompting further arrests including a tempo driver and a supplier.

A subsequent raid led officials to a fully operational illegal distillery in the Bhiwandi area, showcasing machinery for manufacturing and packaging counterfeit IMFL. The total seizure including liquor, machinery, and vehicles amounts to Rs 61.43 lakh. The investigation continues as officials pursue the mastermind behind this elaborate operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)