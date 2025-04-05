Left Menu

Illegal Liquor Racket Busted in Thane: A Deep Dive

Maharashtra Excise department officials uncovered a clandestine operation manufacturing and selling counterfeit Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) in Thane district. Five arrests were made, and illicit liquor mimicking well-known brands worth Rs 47 lakh was seized. The operation involved sophisticated equipment used to produce the counterfeit beverages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 05-04-2025 19:41 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 19:41 IST
Illegal Liquor Racket Busted in Thane: A Deep Dive
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown, Maharashtra Excise officials have dismantled an illegal operation in Thane district involved in the manufacture and sale of fake Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL). The authorities have arrested five individuals in connection with the racket, while the prime suspect remains at large.

The seizure includes illicit liquor worth Rs 47 lakh that imitated popular brands. The raid took place on April 1, near a hotel in Mira Road, leading to the apprehension of Ramkesh Sitaram Gupta. Another Rs 1,25,470 worth of illegal liquor was seized from Gupta, prompting further arrests including a tempo driver and a supplier.

A subsequent raid led officials to a fully operational illegal distillery in the Bhiwandi area, showcasing machinery for manufacturing and packaging counterfeit IMFL. The total seizure including liquor, machinery, and vehicles amounts to Rs 61.43 lakh. The investigation continues as officials pursue the mastermind behind this elaborate operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

 Global
2
White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

 Global
3
Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

 Global
4
Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertainties

Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertaint...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025