Punjab Politics: A War of Words and Woes

Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring criticized Bhagwant Mann's government for its handling of the state's debt and law situation. Addressing a rally, he alleged that the AAP government has been ineffective, citing rising crime and inadequate policing. Opposition leaders also targeted the government over alleged corruption and suppression of protests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sultanpurlodhi | Updated: 05-04-2025 19:36 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 19:36 IST
Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring has launched a fierce critique against the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government, accusing it of mismanaging Punjab's affairs over the past three years. Speaking at a workers' rally in Kapurthala, Warring highlighted the soaring state debt and a deteriorating law and order situation as key concerns under the current administration.

Opposition leader Partap Singh Bajwa intensified the attack by calling for a complete overhaul of the Punjab Police, following allegations of corruption, including drug possession within its ranks. Demand for a National Investigation Agency (NIA) inquiry was made, illustrating the growing mistrust in the local law enforcement's integrity.

Amid allegations of orchestrating a media campaign against Congress, Warring assured party unity, emphasizing empowerment at district levels. Meanwhile, Bajwa raised alarms over farmers' protests being thwarted and warned minorities of legislative threats, asserting they face a concerted attack on their rights by the ruling party's central allies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

