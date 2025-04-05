Left Menu

Tejashwi Yadav's Bold Stand Against the Waqf Bill: A Political Showdown

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav strongly opposed the Waqf Bill, vowing to discard it in Bihar if his party assumes power. He announced a Supreme Court challenge and criticized JD(U) for supporting the Bill. Union minister Chirag Paswan called the opposition's stance a "fake narrative."

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 05-04-2025 19:41 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 19:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tejashwi Yadav, leader of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), announced on Saturday that his party would abandon the controversial Waqf Bill in Bihar, should it come to power. Yadav disclosed that the RJD has joined other litigants in challenging the Bill in the Supreme Court.

Mocking Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's party JD(U), Yadav claimed their attempts to justify the Bill's benefits have failed. A JD(U) press conference intended to highlight the Bill's positives was led by minority cell chairman Afzal Ansari and spokesperson Anjum Ara, but failed to convince.

Union minister Chirag Paswan accused the opposition of fabricating a "fake narrative" regarding the Waqf Bill to maintain control over their alleged vote bank, comparing the current situation to past controversies like the CAA. He argued amendments would help Muslims in disputes with Waqf Boards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

