Soldier Injured in Landmine Blast Near LoC: The Hidden Dangers of Forward Areas
A 32-year-old soldier was injured in a landmine explosion near the Line of Control in Poonch district, Jammu and Kashmir. The mine exploded as part of an anti-infiltration obstacle system when the soldier accidentally stepped on it. He was evacuated to a hospital immediately.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mendhar/Jammu | Updated: 21-01-2025 17:33 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 17:33 IST
- Country:
- India
A soldier was critically injured in a landmine explosion near the Line of Control in Poonch district, Jammu and Kashmir, on Tuesday. Officials confirmed that the explosion occurred in the Krishna Ghati sector.
The 32-year-old soldier stepped on the mine while on patrol, sustaining serious injuries. He was swiftly evacuated to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Officials highlight that these landmines are part of an anti-infiltration obstacle system. However, the positioning of these mines can change with rain, posing risks to soldiers patrolling these forward areas.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Inferno in Los Angeles: Pacific Palisades Wildfire Forces Emergency Evacuations
Inferno in Pacific Palisades: Wildfire Causes Evacuations in Los Angeles
Anji Rail Bridge: Engineering Marvel in Jammu and Kashmir
Crackdown on Defamatory Social Media Page in Jammu and Kashmir
Jammu and Kashmir's Snow Restoration Efforts in Full Swing