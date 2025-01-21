Soldier Injured in Landmine Blast Near LoC: The Hidden Dangers of Forward Areas

A soldier was critically injured in a landmine explosion near the Line of Control in Poonch district, Jammu and Kashmir, on Tuesday. Officials confirmed that the explosion occurred in the Krishna Ghati sector.

The 32-year-old soldier stepped on the mine while on patrol, sustaining serious injuries. He was swiftly evacuated to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Officials highlight that these landmines are part of an anti-infiltration obstacle system. However, the positioning of these mines can change with rain, posing risks to soldiers patrolling these forward areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)