Soldier Injured in Landmine Blast Near LoC: The Hidden Dangers of Forward Areas

A 32-year-old soldier was injured in a landmine explosion near the Line of Control in Poonch district, Jammu and Kashmir. The mine exploded as part of an anti-infiltration obstacle system when the soldier accidentally stepped on it. He was evacuated to a hospital immediately.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mendhar/Jammu | Updated: 21-01-2025 17:33 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 17:33 IST
A soldier was critically injured in a landmine explosion near the Line of Control in Poonch district, Jammu and Kashmir, on Tuesday. Officials confirmed that the explosion occurred in the Krishna Ghati sector.

The 32-year-old soldier stepped on the mine while on patrol, sustaining serious injuries. He was swiftly evacuated to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Officials highlight that these landmines are part of an anti-infiltration obstacle system. However, the positioning of these mines can change with rain, posing risks to soldiers patrolling these forward areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

