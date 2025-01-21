Left Menu

Tragic Gas Leak in Sikandarabad: Two Dead, Investigation Ordered

A gas leak at BATX Energies factory in Sikandarabad claimed two lives and injured another. District Magistrate Shruti confirmed the incident, and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has offered condolences and ordered a probe. Relief efforts and treatment for the injured are underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bulandshahr(Up) | Updated: 21-01-2025 18:31 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 18:31 IST
Tragic Gas Leak in Sikandarabad: Two Dead, Investigation Ordered
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident on Tuesday, a gas leak at the BATX Energies factory in Sikandarabad resulted in the deaths of two workers and left another injured, police reported.

District Magistrate Shruti shared that all three victims were rushed to the hospital where two succumbed to their injuries. The injured worker is now receiving medical treatment.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident, while Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed condolences to the affected families and directed expedited relief measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The digital mirror: Reflecting mental health through social media

When every second counts: AI’s game-changing role in disaster management

AI agents at the crossroads of innovation and accountability

AI and SMEs: Challenges and opportunities in the digital era

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025