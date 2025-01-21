Tragic Gas Leak in Sikandarabad: Two Dead, Investigation Ordered

In a tragic incident on Tuesday, a gas leak at the BATX Energies factory in Sikandarabad resulted in the deaths of two workers and left another injured, police reported.

District Magistrate Shruti shared that all three victims were rushed to the hospital where two succumbed to their injuries. The injured worker is now receiving medical treatment.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident, while Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed condolences to the affected families and directed expedited relief measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)