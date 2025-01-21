NCGG Launches 4th Internship Batch, Welcoming 16 Talented Interns for Governance Research

The National Centre for Good Governance (NCGG) has officially commenced the 4th batch of its prestigious Internship Programme on January 20, 2025. Following a rigorous selection process, 16 outstanding candidates have been chosen from an impressive pool of 1,438 applications received during September and October 2024. The selected interns represent diverse regions across India and bring exceptional academic and professional expertise to the program.

The selected candidates hail from renowned institutions of national and international repute, including:

International Universities : University of Birmingham and University of Nottingham.

: University of Birmingham and University of Nottingham. Indian Premier Institutions: IIT Kanpur, IIT Guwahati, Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Jamia Hamdard University, Madras School of Economics, Pondicherry University, Presidency University, University of Lucknow, and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar University, New Delhi.

Internship Highlights

The Internship Programme spans a flexible duration of 8 weeks to 6 months and provides hands-on exposure to critical governance challenges and policy implementation mechanisms. Guided by esteemed mentors and subject matter experts, the interns will delve into diverse research areas that address pressing governance and public policy issues.

Diverse Research Focus Areas

The research topics for this batch reflect a wide array of governance challenges, including:

Healthcare & Welfare: Assessing the impact of the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP). Social Equity: Examining the gender pay gap in India and policies for gender equality in education. Sustainability & Infrastructure: Enhancing governance for climate resilience and reimagining public-private partnerships for sustainable solid waste management. Food Security: Addressing systemic gaps in India’s Public Distribution System (PDS) through the UNDP Capability Approach. Child Welfare: Strengthening frameworks to protect children from sexual offenses and fostering child-inclusive governance. Technology & Data Analytics: Leveraging digital governance to improve education and citizen empowerment. Heritage & Tourism: Developing heritage risk management policies and frameworks for sustainable tourism. Public Transport: Evaluating FAME policies for electrification of urban transport.

Outcomes and Contributions

Each intern will submit a detailed research paper on their selected topic at the end of the program. These papers will be shared with relevant Government of India Ministries and Departments to inform policy decisions. Additionally, the research will be compiled into a publicly accessible compendium on the NCGG website, promoting knowledge dissemination and policy innovation.

Commitment to Good Governance

Through this Internship Programme, the NCGG reaffirms its commitment to nurturing young talent and advancing the principles of good governance. The initiative aligns with its mission to achieve excellence in public administration and policymaking, contributing to India’s development and global leadership in governance innovation.

For more information, visit the NCGG website at www.ncgg.gov.in.