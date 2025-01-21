Token Penalty Sparks Dialogue: PWD Officer Fined for Absenteeism

In Tounidevi, a Public Works Department officer faced a Rs 5 fine for four years of absenteeism from Panchayat Samiti meetings. This decision was announced during a quarterly meeting on Monday, as stated by Harish Sharma, the Panchayat Samiti chairman, on Tuesday.

The fine serves as a symbolic reminder of the officer's responsibilities and will be noted in his annual confidential report. The meeting also covered discussions on the 15th Finance Commission budget and future development plans, with key figures like BDC Vice President Sanjeev Sharma and BDO Himanshi Sharma in attendance.

According to Sharma, the officer's recurring absences were hindering departmental progress. Despite repeated warnings, the absences persisted, leading to the fine being imposed with unanimous support from committee members. Meanwhile, Devraj, the Executive Engineer of PWD Mandal, claimed unawareness of the meeting and plans to verify if his office received prior notification.

