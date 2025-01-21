Left Menu

Token Penalty Sparks Dialogue: PWD Officer Fined for Absenteeism

A Public Works Department officer in Tounidevi was penalized Rs 5 for neglecting Panchayat Samiti meetings for four years. The fine aims to remind officers of their duties and its record in his annual report. Meeting discussions included the 15th Finance Commission budget and development planning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hamirpur | Updated: 21-01-2025 19:40 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 19:40 IST
Token Penalty Sparks Dialogue: PWD Officer Fined for Absenteeism
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Tounidevi, a Public Works Department officer faced a Rs 5 fine for four years of absenteeism from Panchayat Samiti meetings. This decision was announced during a quarterly meeting on Monday, as stated by Harish Sharma, the Panchayat Samiti chairman, on Tuesday.

The fine serves as a symbolic reminder of the officer's responsibilities and will be noted in his annual confidential report. The meeting also covered discussions on the 15th Finance Commission budget and future development plans, with key figures like BDC Vice President Sanjeev Sharma and BDO Himanshi Sharma in attendance.

According to Sharma, the officer's recurring absences were hindering departmental progress. Despite repeated warnings, the absences persisted, leading to the fine being imposed with unanimous support from committee members. Meanwhile, Devraj, the Executive Engineer of PWD Mandal, claimed unawareness of the meeting and plans to verify if his office received prior notification.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The digital mirror: Reflecting mental health through social media

When every second counts: AI’s game-changing role in disaster management

AI agents at the crossroads of innovation and accountability

AI and SMEs: Challenges and opportunities in the digital era

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025