Bihar's Constitutional Legacy: Upholding Democracy and Propriety

Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, at the 85th All India Presiding Officers' Conference, stressed the significance of maintaining high propriety standards and dignity in constitutional roles, asserting that any attack on such figures undermines the Constitution and democracy.

Highlighting Bihar's historical contributions to democracy, Khan mentioned its pivotal role in shaping the Indian Constitution with luminaries like Dr Rajendra Prasad and Dr Sachchidananda Sinha, and its status as the birthplace of the world's first republic in Vaishali.

Khan called for adherence to constitutional values and fostering unity to achieve a developed India by 2047, echoing the sentiments of other notable figures present at the conference, including Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Bihar Assembly Speaker Nand Kishore Yadav.

