MoD Signs ₹1,560.52 Crore Contract for 47 Indigenous Bridge-Laying Tanks

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) signed a contract with the Heavy Vehicles Factory (HVF), a unit of Armoured Vehicle Nigam Limited (AVNL), to procure 47 Tank-72 Bridge-Laying Tanks (BLTs) for the Indian Army. The agreement, valued at ₹1,560.52 crore, was formalized in New Delhi on January 21, 2025, in the presence of Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh.

Bridge-Laying Tanks are vital for mechanized forces to launch bridges during both offensive and defensive operations, providing integral bridging capabilities to support tanks and armoured vehicles. This enhances battlefield mobility, enabling quick and efficient movement of troops and heavy machinery across rivers, trenches, and other obstacles during combat.

The indigenous design, development, and manufacturing of these BLTs under the Buy (Indian-IDDM) category aligns with the Make-in-India initiative. This project underscores India’s commitment to building self-reliance in defence production while reducing dependency on imports.

Boost to Indian Economy and Employment

The BLT procurement project is expected to:

Bolster the domestic defence manufacturing ecosystem, engaging multiple local suppliers and industries.

Generate significant employment opportunities, particularly in Tamil Nadu, where HVF is based, and other regions involved in the production supply chain.

Contribute to the growth of ancillary industries, especially in sectors like steel, hydraulics, and precision engineering.

Advanced Features of the Tank-72 BLT

The Tank-72 BLT is equipped with state-of-the-art features to ensure seamless operations in challenging battlefield conditions. It includes:

High-speed deployment capabilities, ensuring rapid mobility of forces during critical missions.

Enhanced payload capacity, capable of supporting modern armoured vehicles.

Robust design tailored for diverse terrains, from deserts to mountainous regions.

Strategic Importance of the Contract

This procurement marks a significant step in India's defence modernization efforts, ensuring the Indian Army is equipped with the latest technology to maintain a strategic advantage. The emphasis on indigenous manufacturing not only enhances operational readiness but also strengthens national security by fostering a robust defence-industrial base.

Vision for the Future

The Ministry of Defence reiterated its commitment to empowering India’s defence sector by:

Promoting R&D in advanced military technologies.

Facilitating collaborations between public and private sectors.

Expanding the export potential of Indian defence products to global markets.

This initiative cements India’s position as a rising global player in defence manufacturing, showcasing the nation’s capacity for innovation and self-reliance in critical military technologies.