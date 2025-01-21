Supreme Court Declines Steve King’s Meme Defense
The U.S. Supreme Court rejected former Iowa congressman Steve King's appeal against a $750 judgment for using the 'Success Kid' meme in his 2020 campaign without permission. King's campaign lost the appeal, facing criticism for his use of copyrighted materials and controversial rhetoric.
The U.S. Supreme Court has opted not to hear the case of former Iowa congressman, Steve King, who sought to overturn a decision requiring his campaign to pay $750 for unauthorized use of a popular internet meme known as 'Success Kid'. The meme features a determined-looking toddler on a beach.
The lower court had ruled in favor of Laney Griner, the mother of the boy in the meme, who accused King of copyright infringement during his 2020 reelection campaign. Griner has licensed the famous 2007 image for commercial uses, including advertisements for brands like Coca-Cola and Microsoft.
Despite King's defense claiming an implied license to use the image, citing the widespread nature of meme-sharing, the courts found his argument unpersuasive. The case highlights ongoing issues around digital image rights and copyright in political campaigns.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Jasprit Bumrah Rested: A Strategic Move for India's Champions Trophy Campaign
Sarkozy's Alleged Libyan Campaign Funding: A Web of Political Intrigue
Trial opens of former French President Sarkozy over alleged campaign funding by Libya's ex-leader Gadhafi, reports AP.
India Accelerates Towards TB Elimination: J P Nadda Launches 100-Day Intensified Campaign Under TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan
Trial of a Former French President: Sarkozy's Alleged Libyan Campaign Financing Scandal