Supreme Court Declines Steve King’s Meme Defense

The U.S. Supreme Court rejected former Iowa congressman Steve King's appeal against a $750 judgment for using the 'Success Kid' meme in his 2020 campaign without permission. King's campaign lost the appeal, facing criticism for his use of copyrighted materials and controversial rhetoric.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 20:28 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 20:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Supreme Court has opted not to hear the case of former Iowa congressman, Steve King, who sought to overturn a decision requiring his campaign to pay $750 for unauthorized use of a popular internet meme known as 'Success Kid'. The meme features a determined-looking toddler on a beach.

The lower court had ruled in favor of Laney Griner, the mother of the boy in the meme, who accused King of copyright infringement during his 2020 reelection campaign. Griner has licensed the famous 2007 image for commercial uses, including advertisements for brands like Coca-Cola and Microsoft.

Despite King's defense claiming an implied license to use the image, citing the widespread nature of meme-sharing, the courts found his argument unpersuasive. The case highlights ongoing issues around digital image rights and copyright in political campaigns.

