Supreme Court Declines Steve King’s Meme Defense

The U.S. Supreme Court has opted not to hear the case of former Iowa congressman, Steve King, who sought to overturn a decision requiring his campaign to pay $750 for unauthorized use of a popular internet meme known as 'Success Kid'. The meme features a determined-looking toddler on a beach.

The lower court had ruled in favor of Laney Griner, the mother of the boy in the meme, who accused King of copyright infringement during his 2020 reelection campaign. Griner has licensed the famous 2007 image for commercial uses, including advertisements for brands like Coca-Cola and Microsoft.

Despite King's defense claiming an implied license to use the image, citing the widespread nature of meme-sharing, the courts found his argument unpersuasive. The case highlights ongoing issues around digital image rights and copyright in political campaigns.

(With inputs from agencies.)