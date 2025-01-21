Left Menu

Justice Alok Aradhe Sworn In as Chief Justice of Bombay High Court

Justice Alok Aradhe has been sworn in as the new Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court. The ceremony was conducted by Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan at Raj Bhavan. Key political figures, including Deputy Chief Ministers and senior officials, attended the event to congratulate Justice Aradhe on his new role.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 21-01-2025 20:55 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 20:55 IST
Justice Alok Aradhe Sworn In as Chief Justice of Bombay High Court
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant judicial development, Justice Alok Aradhe, formerly the Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court, has been sworn in as the Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court.

The swearing-in ceremony took place at the Raj Bhavan's Darbar Hall on Tuesday, with Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan administering the oath of office. The ceremony saw the presence of several notable dignitaries, including Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, state legislative assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar, and other senior government officials.

The governor and other key officials extended their congratulations to Justice Aradhe. A statement from the Raj Bhavan highlighted that the formal notification of Justice Aradhe's appointment came from the Union government, as read aloud by state chief secretary Sujata Saunik during the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public services reimagined: The role of generative AI in modern governance

The age of artificial deception: Unmasking deepfake threats

A safer tomorrow: Blockchain-Based privacy for mobile health records

Securing Cyberspace: How machine learning and deep learning drive robust security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025