Justice Alok Aradhe Sworn In as Chief Justice of Bombay High Court

In a significant judicial development, Justice Alok Aradhe, formerly the Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court, has been sworn in as the Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court.

The swearing-in ceremony took place at the Raj Bhavan's Darbar Hall on Tuesday, with Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan administering the oath of office. The ceremony saw the presence of several notable dignitaries, including Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, state legislative assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar, and other senior government officials.

The governor and other key officials extended their congratulations to Justice Aradhe. A statement from the Raj Bhavan highlighted that the formal notification of Justice Aradhe's appointment came from the Union government, as read aloud by state chief secretary Sujata Saunik during the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)