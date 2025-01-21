Justice Alok Aradhe Sworn In as Chief Justice of Bombay High Court
Justice Alok Aradhe has been sworn in as the new Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court. The ceremony was conducted by Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan at Raj Bhavan. Key political figures, including Deputy Chief Ministers and senior officials, attended the event to congratulate Justice Aradhe on his new role.
- Country:
- India
In a significant judicial development, Justice Alok Aradhe, formerly the Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court, has been sworn in as the Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court.
The swearing-in ceremony took place at the Raj Bhavan's Darbar Hall on Tuesday, with Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan administering the oath of office. The ceremony saw the presence of several notable dignitaries, including Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, state legislative assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar, and other senior government officials.
The governor and other key officials extended their congratulations to Justice Aradhe. A statement from the Raj Bhavan highlighted that the formal notification of Justice Aradhe's appointment came from the Union government, as read aloud by state chief secretary Sujata Saunik during the event.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
TN Assembly: State anthem only played, says Raj Bhavan.
TN Assembly: State anthem played first, national anthem should have been, says Raj Bhavan.
Respecting national anthem fundamental duty. Is sung in state legislatures at beginning, end of Governor's address, says Raj Bhavan.
TN Guv appealed to CM and Speaker to sing National Anthem. However, they 'cussedly' refused: Raj Bhavan on Assembly row.
TN Assembly: Governor Ravi leaves House in ''deep anguish'' over ''brazen disrespect'' to Constitution and National Anthem: Raj Bhavan.