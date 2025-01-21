Scott Bessent's Senate Nomination Clears Key Committee Vote

The U.S. Senate Finance Committee has moved forward with the nomination of Scott Bessent, a billionaire hedge fund manager, for the position of Treasury Secretary in President Donald Trump's administration.

The committee voted 16-11, with unanimous Republican backing and support from two Democratic Senators, Mark Warner and Maggie Hassan, advancing the nomination to a final Senate confirmation vote.

If confirmed, Bessent will play a crucial role in shaping economic policy, overseeing financial regulations, and managing the nation's taxes and $28 trillion debt market.

(With inputs from agencies.)