Scott Bessent's Senate Nomination Clears Key Committee Vote

The Senate Finance Committee approved Scott Bessent's nomination as Treasury Secretary with a 16-11 vote. Supported by all Republicans and two Democrats, Bessent now heads for a full Senate vote. If confirmed, he'll oversee economic policy, financial regulations, and manage the nation's massive debt and tax collections.

Updated: 21-01-2025 21:13 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 21:13 IST
The U.S. Senate Finance Committee has moved forward with the nomination of Scott Bessent, a billionaire hedge fund manager, for the position of Treasury Secretary in President Donald Trump's administration.

The committee voted 16-11, with unanimous Republican backing and support from two Democratic Senators, Mark Warner and Maggie Hassan, advancing the nomination to a final Senate confirmation vote.

If confirmed, Bessent will play a crucial role in shaping economic policy, overseeing financial regulations, and managing the nation's taxes and $28 trillion debt market.

