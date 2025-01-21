Gaza's Path to Rebuilding: Education Amidst Ruins

In the wake of a fragile ceasefire in Gaza, residents are cautiously beginning to consider the Herculean task of rebuilding their homeland. For Shayma Abualatta, a 21-year-old computer science student, education became a vital escape from the war's 15-month-long trauma, holding onto hope amid chaos.

The path to recovery remains long and arduous, particularly with 2.3 million Gazans left homeless and many displaced repeatedly. Humanitarian groups emphasize the unimaginable scale of the crisis, with border openings and aid delivery becoming critical. Electricity, a scarce resource, drives Abualatta to walk daily for access.

Aid organizations, including Save the Children, stress the urgency of addressing interconnected crises to prevent famine. With debris removal potentially taking over a decade, the call for immediate reconstruction is louder than ever as Gazans rely on education to retain aspirations for a better future.

(With inputs from agencies.)