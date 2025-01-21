Trump's Sweeping Pardons: A Controversial Turn in the Capitol Riot Saga

In an unexpected turn of events, former President Donald Trump has issued a sweeping pardon affecting over 1,500 individuals convicted in connection with the January 6 attack on the US Capitol, including prominent figures Enrique Tarrio and Stewart Rhodes. Both had faced severe sentences tied to seditious conspiracy charges.

Rhodes, from Texas, and Tarrio, of Florida, were serving 18- and 22-year sentences respectively for their roles in the alleged plots to obstruct the transition of presidential power following Trump's defeat by Joe Biden in the 2020 election. Trump's broad executive move also impacts scores of other riot-related convictions.

The pardons, fulfilling a campaign promise to rectify what Trump labeled as a 'grave national injustice,' have sparked debate. Trump's directive also calls for the dismissal of pending cases, as he aims to recast the riot's legacy amid his potential White House comeback.

(With inputs from agencies.)