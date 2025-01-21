Security Lapse: The Intruder Who Stabbed Saif Ali Khan

In an audacious breach of security, a Bangladeshi national managed to penetrate the premises of renowned actor Saif Ali Khan in Mumbai's Bandra area by scaling the compound wall unnoticed. Shockingly, security personnel were asleep during the incident, prompting questions about safety protocols.

On January 16, the intruder, identified as Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir, entered Khan's 12-floor apartment and attacked the 54-year-old actor with a knife, resulting in multiple stab wounds. Khan underwent emergency surgery at Lilavati Hospital. The police apprehended the attacker three days post-incident from Thane, revealing flaws in the building's surveillance setup.

Authorities reconstructed the crime scene to trace the assailant's steps and examined potential locations he visited. Despite the gravity of the attack, Fakir remains in custody with limited contact, managed by Police Inspector Ajay Lingnurkar. Fakir is originally from the Jhalokathi district in Bangladesh and has lived in Mumbai for five months, relying on odd jobs.

(With inputs from agencies.)