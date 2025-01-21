Left Menu

Security Lapse: The Intruder Who Stabbed Saif Ali Khan

A Bangladeshi national scaled the compound wall of actor Saif Ali Khan's Mumbai residence, while security guards slept, to carry out a stabbing attack inside the actor's apartment. The accused was later apprehended by the police, revealing significant security lapses and leading to an ongoing investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 21-01-2025 23:23 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 23:23 IST
Security Lapse: The Intruder Who Stabbed Saif Ali Khan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an audacious breach of security, a Bangladeshi national managed to penetrate the premises of renowned actor Saif Ali Khan in Mumbai's Bandra area by scaling the compound wall unnoticed. Shockingly, security personnel were asleep during the incident, prompting questions about safety protocols.

On January 16, the intruder, identified as Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir, entered Khan's 12-floor apartment and attacked the 54-year-old actor with a knife, resulting in multiple stab wounds. Khan underwent emergency surgery at Lilavati Hospital. The police apprehended the attacker three days post-incident from Thane, revealing flaws in the building's surveillance setup.

Authorities reconstructed the crime scene to trace the assailant's steps and examined potential locations he visited. Despite the gravity of the attack, Fakir remains in custody with limited contact, managed by Police Inspector Ajay Lingnurkar. Fakir is originally from the Jhalokathi district in Bangladesh and has lived in Mumbai for five months, relying on odd jobs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

 United States
2
Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

 Global
3
Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

 Global
4
Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public services reimagined: The role of generative AI in modern governance

The age of artificial deception: Unmasking deepfake threats

A safer tomorrow: Blockchain-Based privacy for mobile health records

Securing Cyberspace: How machine learning and deep learning drive robust security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025