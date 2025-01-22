Left Menu

Hefty Cash Seizure in South Delhi Sparks Investigation

Police in south Delhi discovered Rs 47 lakh in cash in a car during a routine check. The driver, Vaseem Malik, couldn't provide proper documentation, leading to the seizure. Authorities are investigating the cash's origin to determine any legal implications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2025 00:29 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 00:29 IST
Police in South Delhi have confiscated Rs 47 lakh in cash found in a vehicle during a routine checkpoint operation in the Sangam Vihar area, officials disclosed on Tuesday.

The vehicle driver, identified as 24-year-old Vaseem Malik, claims to be a scrap dealer and is a resident of Sangam Vihar. The Static Surveillance Team (SST) intercepted the car on suspicion.

Lacking necessary documentation to justify the cash, Malik faced the seizure of the entire amount. Officials stated that investigations are underway to trace the source of the cash, with legal procedures being meticulously followed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

