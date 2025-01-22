Left Menu

China-Hong Kong Stocks Dip Amid Trade War Fears

China and Hong Kong stocks fell on Wednesday as U.S. President Trump suggested new tariffs on Chinese imports, reversing market gains. The CSEI 300 Index and Shanghai Composite declined significantly, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index dropped from highs. Concerns over potential stringent measures weigh on sentiment.

Updated: 22-01-2025 08:12 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 08:12 IST
China-Hong Kong Stocks Dip Amid Trade War Fears
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Stock markets in China and Hong Kong faced a downturn on Wednesday following indications from U.S. President Donald Trump of possible new tariffs on Chinese imports, which ended a short-lived market upturn.

The CSEI 300 Index saw a drop of 1.1% in early trading, marking its largest retreat in nearly two weeks, while the Shanghai Composite Index decreased by 0.9%. Over in Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Index fell by 1.5%, retracting from a one-month high.

Analysts expressed concern that the market sentiment might continue to suffer as Trump considers more severe actions to address issues like fentanyl. Notably, the real estate and chip sectors experienced losses after holdings made the previous day were pared down.

(With inputs from agencies.)

