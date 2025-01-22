Trump Administration Initiates DEI Staff Layoffs
President Donald Trump's administration is moving to place all federal diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) staff on paid leave and devise plans for their layoffs. Following an executive order dismantling diversity programs, agencies are instructed to take down DEI webpages and prepare for workforce reductions.
The Trump administration is taking steps to eliminate diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) roles within the federal government, as detailed in a memo from the Office of Personnel Management on Tuesday.
In line with a recent executive order, federal agencies must place DEI staff on paid leave and remove public DEI webpages by 5 pm Wednesday. Many departments have reportedly already taken action.
By the upcoming Thursday, agencies are tasked with cataloging DEI offices and personnel, with plans due the following week to implement a 'reduction-in-force action,' effectively targeting these federal workers for layoffs.
