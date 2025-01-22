Trump Administration Initiates DEI Staff Layoffs

The Trump administration is taking steps to eliminate diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) roles within the federal government, as detailed in a memo from the Office of Personnel Management on Tuesday.

In line with a recent executive order, federal agencies must place DEI staff on paid leave and remove public DEI webpages by 5 pm Wednesday. Many departments have reportedly already taken action.

By the upcoming Thursday, agencies are tasked with cataloging DEI offices and personnel, with plans due the following week to implement a 'reduction-in-force action,' effectively targeting these federal workers for layoffs.

(With inputs from agencies.)