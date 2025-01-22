Left Menu

Trump Administration Initiates DEI Staff Layoffs

President Donald Trump's administration is moving to place all federal diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) staff on paid leave and devise plans for their layoffs. Following an executive order dismantling diversity programs, agencies are instructed to take down DEI webpages and prepare for workforce reductions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 22-01-2025 08:25 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 08:25 IST
Trump Administration Initiates DEI Staff Layoffs
  • Country:
  • United States

The Trump administration is taking steps to eliminate diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) roles within the federal government, as detailed in a memo from the Office of Personnel Management on Tuesday.

In line with a recent executive order, federal agencies must place DEI staff on paid leave and remove public DEI webpages by 5 pm Wednesday. Many departments have reportedly already taken action.

By the upcoming Thursday, agencies are tasked with cataloging DEI offices and personnel, with plans due the following week to implement a 'reduction-in-force action,' effectively targeting these federal workers for layoffs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

 United States
2
Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

 Global
3
Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

 Global
4
Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Growth in MENAP: Balancing Economic Pressures and Climate Risks

Global Economy in Transition: Opportunities, Risks, and the Path to Sustainable Growth

Navigating Commodity Shocks: Fiscal Rules and Financial Policy Insights

Gender Inequality and Conflict: How Wars Deepen Global Disparities and Stall Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025