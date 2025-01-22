Left Menu

Voyeurism Case Sparks Outrage in Thane

A 43-year-old man in Thane, Maharashtra, faces charges of voyeurism after allegedly peeping into a woman's house while she bathed. The incident occurred in Kalyan's Parshuramwadi area. Following the woman's complaint, local police registered an FIR, and an investigation is underway.

Thane | Updated: 22-01-2025 10:10 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 10:07 IST

  • India

A man in Thane district, Maharashtra, is facing serious charges after allegedly engaging in voyeurism. According to police, the 43-year-old suspect was accused of peeping through a window into a woman's house as she took a bath.

The incident reportedly took place on Monday morning in the Parshuramwadi area of Kalyan. The local police department promptly registered a First Information Report (FIR) after the 35-year-old woman filed a complaint.

The accused has been charged under section 77 (voyeurism) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Authorities have confirmed that an investigation is currently underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

