Voyeurism Case Sparks Outrage in Thane

A man in Thane district, Maharashtra, is facing serious charges after allegedly engaging in voyeurism. According to police, the 43-year-old suspect was accused of peeping through a window into a woman's house as she took a bath.

The incident reportedly took place on Monday morning in the Parshuramwadi area of Kalyan. The local police department promptly registered a First Information Report (FIR) after the 35-year-old woman filed a complaint.

The accused has been charged under section 77 (voyeurism) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Authorities have confirmed that an investigation is currently underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)