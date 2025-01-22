Trump's Executive Order: Dismantling DEI Policies

In a bold move, U.S. President Donald Trump has signed an executive order aimed at dismantling diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) policies. This directive orders government agency chiefs to eliminate DEI initiatives at federal agencies, contractors, and even within the private sector.

The order notably revokes decades-old executive actions promoting equal employment opportunities and environmental protections for communities of color, challenging the foundations of workforce balancing based on race, gender, and religion. Civil rights and diversity advocates have strongly criticized this action, arguing these policies address deeply rooted inequities.

Further emphasizing its reach, the order not only targets federal operations but also 'encourages' the private sector to cease DEI practices. The U.S. Attorney General is tasked with consulting agencies and producing a report within 120 days, listing discriminatory DEI practices and proposing measures to deter such practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)