Trump's Executive Order: Dismantling DEI Policies
U.S. President Donald Trump has issued an executive order targeting the dismantlement of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) policies across federal agencies, contractors, and the private sector. The order revokes past actions promoting equal employment opportunities and encourages the private sector to end DEI-related practices.
In a bold move, U.S. President Donald Trump has signed an executive order aimed at dismantling diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) policies. This directive orders government agency chiefs to eliminate DEI initiatives at federal agencies, contractors, and even within the private sector.
The order notably revokes decades-old executive actions promoting equal employment opportunities and environmental protections for communities of color, challenging the foundations of workforce balancing based on race, gender, and religion. Civil rights and diversity advocates have strongly criticized this action, arguing these policies address deeply rooted inequities.
Further emphasizing its reach, the order not only targets federal operations but also 'encourages' the private sector to cease DEI practices. The U.S. Attorney General is tasked with consulting agencies and producing a report within 120 days, listing discriminatory DEI practices and proposing measures to deter such practices.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Captain Technocast Boosts Equity with Successful Share Allotment
Innovation and Inclusion: Shaping Arunachal's Future
World Bank Launches FY2025–29 CPF for Namibia to Drive Growth, Jobs, and Equity
Paisalo Digital's Rise: A New Era in Financial Inclusion
Boost in Equity Mutual Fund Inflows Amid Market Volatility