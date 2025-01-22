Left Menu

Life Sentence for Electrocution of Four-Year-Old Girl Shakes Community

A Bareilly court sentenced Shamsher Ali to life imprisonment for causing the death of four-year-old Hifza through electrocution. The court highlighted evidence that Ali illegally stole electricity, resulting in this tragic incident. The judgment underscores the emotional loss suffered by Hifza's family.

A Bareilly court has delivered a life imprisonment sentence to Shamsher Ali for the tragic electrocution death of a four-year-old girl, named Hifza. The court found Ali guilty of negligence leading to her death and emphasized the severity of his crime.

According to the Additional District Government Advocate, Digambar Singh, the incident occurred on August 4, 2023, when Hifza accidentally touched a live wire outside her home in Bareilly's Quila area. Investigations revealed that Ali was illegally tapping into the electrical supply without an official connection.

Additional Sessions Judge Ravi Kumar Diwakar, while imposing a fine of Rs 2 lakh, condemned the act for its emotional and social ramifications. The judgment serves as a stern warning against electricity theft, which endangers lives and disrupts societal peace.

