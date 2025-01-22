Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Badhaal Village: Mass Deaths Lead to Prohibitory Orders

Badhaal village in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district has been declared a containment zone following the deaths of 17 people. Strict orders under section 163 of the BNSS have been imposed to prevent gatherings and manage health monitoring. Officials are overseeing the provision and safety of food and water to affected families.

In a tragic development, Badhaal village in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir was declared a containment zone on Wednesday, following the mysterious deaths of 17 individuals from three local families, officials confirmed.

Prohibitory orders cited under section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) have restricted all public and private gatherings. Additional District Magistrate Rajeev Kumar Khajuria has outlined containment strategies, including quarantining affected homes and monitoring close contacts at Government Medical College, Rajouri.

Police will enforce compliance while ensuring food and water safety by replacing current supplies, as mandated. These measures come after Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's visit, highlighting government response to the ongoing crisis.

