Madhya Pradesh Moves Towards Liquor Prohibition in Religious Cities

Senior BJP leader Uma Bharti has shown commendation for the Madhya Pradesh government's recent initiative to ban liquor sales in religious areas, viewing it as a significant move towards statewide prohibition.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav declared last week the government's plans to prohibit liquor consumption in religious cities, aiming to protect their sanctity. Bharti, a staunch advocate for total prohibition in the state, has voiced her support for this decision through her digital platform on 'X', lauding the unprecedented nature of this step.

Bharti cited this decision as a crucial direction towards societal betterment. Yadav backed his government's action, noting its alignment with societal and religious values. Bharti's unique campaigns in recent years, such as advocating for milk over alcohol in religious districts, underline her ongoing commitment to this cause.

