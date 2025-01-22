Left Menu

Custodial Killing Controversy: Shiv Sena UBT vs Fadnavis

The Shiv Sena (UBT) has accused Maharashtra Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis of complicity in the custodial death of Akshay Shinde, the lone suspect in the Badlapur sexual assault case. A magisterial report indicts five police officers, challenging the self-defense claim by the police. Political tensions rise amid these allegations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 22-01-2025 15:43 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 15:43 IST

  • India

The Shiv Sena (UBT) has thrown a political gauntlet at Maharashtra Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis, accusing him of orchestrating a custodial killing to manipulate public opinion before state elections.

An editorial in the party's 'Saamana' claims a magistrate indicted five policemen in the death of Akshay Shinde, charged in a crucial sexual assault case last year. The report suggests that the alleged police cover-up could not have occurred without high-level consent.

This accusation adds fuel to intense political skirmishes as it questions the motivations behind Shinde's death, raising doubts about another alleged politically-influenced killing, all amidst accusations of election subterfuge.

