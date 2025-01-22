Custodial Killing Controversy: Shiv Sena UBT vs Fadnavis

The Shiv Sena (UBT) has thrown a political gauntlet at Maharashtra Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis, accusing him of orchestrating a custodial killing to manipulate public opinion before state elections.

An editorial in the party's 'Saamana' claims a magistrate indicted five policemen in the death of Akshay Shinde, charged in a crucial sexual assault case last year. The report suggests that the alleged police cover-up could not have occurred without high-level consent.

This accusation adds fuel to intense political skirmishes as it questions the motivations behind Shinde's death, raising doubts about another alleged politically-influenced killing, all amidst accusations of election subterfuge.

