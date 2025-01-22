Silent Suffering Amidst Ceasefire: Gaza Families Search for Lost Loved Ones

Despite the ceasefire in Gaza, the anguish of Mahmoud Abu Dalfa remains unresolved. The Israeli airstrike that devastated their home cost him his family, now trapped under rubble since the early stages of the conflict.

With no proper equipment available, retrieving the bodies for respectful burials is challenging. Abu Dalfa's focus is a dignified grave for his wife and five children, reflecting the broader desperation among Gaza's residents.

The enduring impact of a 15-month war reverberates through the region, highlighted by staggering casualty figures and immense infrastructural damage, posing significant challenges for recovery and rebuilding.

