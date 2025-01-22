Prince Harry Triumphs: Victory in Privacy Battle Against Murdoch's Press

Prince Harry has emerged victorious in his privacy lawsuit against Rupert Murdoch's UK newspaper group. The publisher, News Group Newspapers, has admitted for the first time to unlawful activities by its Sun tabloid, signaling a dramatic conclusion to the protracted legal dispute.

This significant win for Harry follows the publisher's admission of intruding into the private life of his late mother, Princess Diana. Harry's legal counsel confirmed that a substantial damages payout, reportedly in the eight-figure range, has been agreed upon, marking a decisive blow against unlawful information gathering.

While NGN has settled numerous similar lawsuits, this case stands out as the company for years denied any wrongdoing at The Sun. Prince Harry emphasized that his pursuit of the truth and accountability, rather than monetary gain, drove the lawsuit, highlighting the importance of holding the executives and editors accountable.

(With inputs from agencies.)