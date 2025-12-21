Left Menu

Controversial Expansion: Israel Approves 19 New Settlements in West Bank

Israel's Cabinet approved 19 new settlements in the occupied West Bank. This move, led by far-right Finance Minister Betzalel Smotrich, increases the number of settlements by nearly 50%, drawing criticism due to its contentious nature under international law.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Telaviv | Updated: 21-12-2025 16:37 IST | Created: 21-12-2025 16:37 IST
Controversial Expansion: Israel Approves 19 New Settlements in West Bank
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Sunday, Israel's Cabinet approved a controversial plan for 19 new settlements in the occupied West Bank, according to reports from the far-right finance minister. Among these settlements, two were previously evacuated, illustrating an intensified settlement agenda led by Finance Minister Betzalel Smotrich.

This decision marks a significant increase in settlements during the current government's tenure, soaring from 141 in 2022 to 210 now. The expansion has prompted scrutiny and criticism, especially given the settlements' controversial status under international law.

Peace Now, an anti-settlement watchdog, suggests that such expansions pose legal and political challenges. The international community widely considers the settlements illegal, sparking continued debate over their future in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

 Bangladesh
2
Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

 Global
3
Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

 Global
4
Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Price-Adjusted GDP Shows Asia and the Pacific at the Center of Global Economic Power

Asia’s Missing Exports: How Trade Delays and Policy Gaps Are Holding Back Growth

From Manufacturing Success to High Income: How Malaysia Must Rethink Its Growth Model

Making Nature Bankable: How China Is Unlocking Finance for Ecological Restoration

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025