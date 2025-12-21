Controversial Expansion: Israel Approves 19 New Settlements in West Bank
Israel's Cabinet approved 19 new settlements in the occupied West Bank. This move, led by far-right Finance Minister Betzalel Smotrich, increases the number of settlements by nearly 50%, drawing criticism due to its contentious nature under international law.
On Sunday, Israel's Cabinet approved a controversial plan for 19 new settlements in the occupied West Bank, according to reports from the far-right finance minister. Among these settlements, two were previously evacuated, illustrating an intensified settlement agenda led by Finance Minister Betzalel Smotrich.
This decision marks a significant increase in settlements during the current government's tenure, soaring from 141 in 2022 to 210 now. The expansion has prompted scrutiny and criticism, especially given the settlements' controversial status under international law.
Peace Now, an anti-settlement watchdog, suggests that such expansions pose legal and political challenges. The international community widely considers the settlements illegal, sparking continued debate over their future in the region.
