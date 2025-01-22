Panama Stands Firm Amid U.S. Takeover Claims
President Jose Raul Mulino of Panama refuted U.S. claims to reclaim the Panama Canal at the World Economic Forum. His firm stance follows President Donald Trump's remarks about taking back the canal, echoing expansionist ideals. Mulino emphasized national ownership, dismissing Trumps' statements as false.
Panama's President Jose Raul Mulino maintained a firm stance on Wednesday, dismissing the possibility of U.S. invasion concerns. His remarks came during the World Economic Forum in Davos after President Donald Trump's controversial claim to reclaim the Panama Canal.
Trump, in his inaugural address, reiterated the 19th-century doctrine of "Manifest Destiny" and his intent for the U.S. to retake the canal. His statements, which lacked specifics on action, drew global criticism, particularly from Latin America, as he did not rule out the use of force.
Mulino defended Panama's rights to the canal, countering accusations about broken promises in its transfer and ties with China. He declared that the canal's administration remains under Panama's responsibility and ownership, as initially agreed in treaties from 1977 and completed in 1999.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
WMO Secretary-General to Strengthen Public-Private Collaboration on Climate Adaptation and Early Warnings at Davos
Virtual Dialogues at Davos: Leaders Unite Amid Global Challenges
SA to Highlight Economic Progress and Challenges at 2025 World Economic Forum Meeting
Arkansas Governor Sanders Heads to Davos for Key Discussions
Global Leaders Converge at Davos for World Economic Forum