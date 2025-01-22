Panama Stands Firm Amid U.S. Takeover Claims

Panama's President Jose Raul Mulino maintained a firm stance on Wednesday, dismissing the possibility of U.S. invasion concerns. His remarks came during the World Economic Forum in Davos after President Donald Trump's controversial claim to reclaim the Panama Canal.

Trump, in his inaugural address, reiterated the 19th-century doctrine of "Manifest Destiny" and his intent for the U.S. to retake the canal. His statements, which lacked specifics on action, drew global criticism, particularly from Latin America, as he did not rule out the use of force.

Mulino defended Panama's rights to the canal, countering accusations about broken promises in its transfer and ties with China. He declared that the canal's administration remains under Panama's responsibility and ownership, as initially agreed in treaties from 1977 and completed in 1999.

