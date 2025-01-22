SA Undergoing Fundamental Transformation to Accelerate Inclusive Economic Growth

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced that the country is undergoing a "fundamental transformation" as it strives to accelerate inclusive economic growth. Addressing the South Africa Night at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos Klosters, Switzerland, the President highlighted the significant progress made through bold economic reforms and the nation's upcoming leadership of the G20.

The event, hosted by Brand South Africa on Tuesday evening at the Garden Hall, celebrated South Africa's historic role as the first African country to assume the G20 Presidency. The annual WEF meeting, held from January 20-24 under the theme "Collaboration for the Intelligent Age," served as the backdrop for this milestone announcement.

Bold Reforms Drive Economic Recovery

President Ramaphosa detailed South Africa’s ambitious reforms across critical sectors, including water, electricity, and logistics, which he said are laying the foundation for sustainable economic growth.

“South Africa is undergoing a fundamental transformation. We have introduced bold economic reforms to overcome persistent challenges and unlock the vast potential of our country and its people,” the President stated.

These reforms, he noted, have underpinned South Africa's economic recovery following over a decade of stagnant growth, widespread corruption during the era of state capture, and the global COVID-19 pandemic. He emphasized that the structural changes have enhanced the country's competitive edge, boosted productivity, and attracted investment.

Commitment to Stability and Inclusive Growth

Citing the establishment of the Government of National Unity (GNU), President Ramaphosa underscored the commitment of South African leaders to fostering stability and progress.

“While each party campaigned on different platforms, the Government of National Unity has agreed on a common programme to grow an inclusive economy, create jobs, and build a capable state,” he said.

The President highlighted a surge in confidence among citizens, businesses, and investors, crediting the GNU for fostering unity and purpose in addressing the nation’s challenges.

Partnerships Driving Progress

Ramaphosa pointed to partnerships between the government and social partners as a key strategy for overcoming South Africa's hurdles. These collaborations have tackled critical issues, including energy security, infrastructure gaps, and corruption.

“A concrete example of this is the strategic partnership between the South African government and business. This collaboration focuses on innovative solutions to tackle critical issues, such as energy security, infrastructure gaps, crime and corruption, and job creation,” the President explained.

He emphasized South Africa's tradition of dialogue and cooperation, which has enabled the country to navigate even its most complex problems.

G20 Presidency: A Milestone for Africa

President Ramaphosa declared 2025 a “momentous year for South Africa” as it becomes the first African nation to lead the Group of 20 (G20). He stressed that South Africa’s Presidency will reflect its commitment to global solidarity, equality, and sustainability.

“From the triumph of democracy 30 years ago, to our ongoing pursuit of inclusive growth, South Africa has demonstrated that collaboration and determination can shape a brighter future,” he said.

Through its G20 leadership, South Africa aims to amplify the voices of underrepresented nations, advocate for solutions that prioritize the vulnerable, and promote sustainable development worldwide.

The President concluded by reaffirming South Africa's dedication to addressing global challenges and advancing inclusive growth.

“This is not just a Presidency for South Africa, but a Presidency for Africa. We are proud to bring the ethos of collaboration and determination that defines our nation to the global stage,” he said.

As South Africa steps into this historic role, the reforms and partnerships outlined by President Ramaphosa signal a renewed focus on creating a future of shared prosperity and sustainable development.