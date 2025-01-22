Swiss National's Mysterious Death in Iranian Jail Raises Espionage Concerns

A Swiss national, who authorities claim committed suicide in an Iranian jail, was detained for espionage after allegedly photographing military sites. The announcement came from Iran's judiciary spokesperson on Wednesday.

Swiss officials have requested comprehensive details regarding the arrest of the 64-year-old traveler and a full inquiry into his death, which came while he was journeying in Iran. Describing his entry into the country from Dogharoun, near Afghanistan, the spokesperson said he traveled in a car equipped with various technical tools.

The judiciary spokesperson, Asghar Jahangir, reported that the detained individual hanged himself and was found in a non-visible spot from security cameras. He was arrested in a military-restricted zone in Iran's Semnan province, purportedly for sharing information with adversarial states. Arrests of dual nationals on such charges have been increasingly frequent, though Iran refutes accusations of leveraging these cases diplomatically.

(With inputs from agencies.)