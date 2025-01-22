Kejriwal Challenges ED Summons in High-Profile Money Laundering Probe

The Delhi High Court has scheduled a hearing on April 23 for former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's plea against the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) summons in a money laundering case tied to the excise policy scam. The summons has been a contentious issue, sparking legal and political debates.

A bench consisting of Justices Prathiba M Singh and Dharmesh Sharma observed numerous postponements in the matter, emphasizing that no more delays would be permitted. This comes after Kejriwal's counsel requested an adjournment due to the senior advocate's unavailability, while the ED described the petition as no longer valid.

Kejriwal, a prominent figure in the political opposition, questions the constitutional legitimacy of certain provisions under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and alleges misuse to manipulate electoral advantages. The Supreme Court had previously granted Kejriwal interim bail, while the ED accuses him of involvement in an allegedly manipulated excise policy favoring associates.

(With inputs from agencies.)