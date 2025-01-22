Supreme Court's Split Verdict on Tahir Hussain's Bail Plea
The Supreme Court delivered a split verdict regarding the interim bail plea of Tahir Hussain, former councillor and accused in the February 2020 Delhi riots. While Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah supported bail citing ongoing custody since March 2020, Justice Pankaj Mithal opposed, warning it could set a precedent.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court has issued a split verdict on the bail application of Tahir Hussain, the former councillor accused in the February 2020 Delhi riots. Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah argued for interim bail, highlighting Hussain's prolonged detention since March 2020 and bail in most related cases.
Justice Amanullah stressed that allegations, while serious, remain unproven. He also criticized delays in the trial process, including the incomplete examination of witnesses. However, co-judge Justice Pankaj Mithal rejected the interim bail plea, worrying it may lead similar cases to claim the same rights.
Meanwhile, Delhi Police maintained that Hussain's role was central to the violence, opposing his release. The Delhi High Court had earlier allowed him custody parole to file nominations for an election, but denied interim bail due to multiple charges against him, including a money laundering case.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
SC directs self-styled godman Asaram to not meet his followers after he is released on interim bail.
SC grants interim bail to self-styled godman Asaram on medical grounds till March 31 in 2013 rape case.
Supreme Court Grants Interim Bail to Asaram Bapu on Medical Grounds
Supreme Court Grants Interim Bail to Asaram in Gandhinagar Rape Case
Controversial Godman Asaram Granted Interim Bail: Return to Jodhpur Ashram Sparks Reactions