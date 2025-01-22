Supreme Court's Split Verdict on Tahir Hussain's Bail Plea

The Supreme Court has issued a split verdict on the bail application of Tahir Hussain, the former councillor accused in the February 2020 Delhi riots. Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah argued for interim bail, highlighting Hussain's prolonged detention since March 2020 and bail in most related cases.

Justice Amanullah stressed that allegations, while serious, remain unproven. He also criticized delays in the trial process, including the incomplete examination of witnesses. However, co-judge Justice Pankaj Mithal rejected the interim bail plea, worrying it may lead similar cases to claim the same rights.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police maintained that Hussain's role was central to the violence, opposing his release. The Delhi High Court had earlier allowed him custody parole to file nominations for an election, but denied interim bail due to multiple charges against him, including a money laundering case.

(With inputs from agencies.)