Supreme Court Grants Interim Bail to Vikas Yadav Over Mother's Health Concerns

The Supreme Court has granted interim bail to Vikas Yadav, convicted in the 2002 Nitish Katara murder case, due to his mother's health condition. The decision is conditional on a medical examination of his mother and requires Vikas to stay in Ghaziabad, ensuring no contact with key witnesses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2025 17:20 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 17:20 IST
The Supreme Court of India (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Thursday extended interim bail to Vikas Yadav, serving a 25-year sentence for the 2002 murder of Nitish Katara, citing his mother's dire health condition. This reprieve is effective until May 8.

Presided over by Justice Abhay S. Oka, the bench ordered Yadav's mother to be promptly admitted to AIIMS for a detailed, two-day medical examination. A specialized board of doctors will conduct the assessment, with a report expected by May 7.

Conditional Interim Bail

According to the court, Yadav is mandated to post a bail bond of one lakh rupees with a corresponding surety, and his movements are restricted to his residence in Raj Nagar, Ghaziabad. He may only visit Yashoda Hospital for his mother's treatment.

The Court Instructs No Witness Contact

The court further cautioned Yadav against contacting any witnesses from his trial, including Neelam Katara, mother of the victim, Nitish Katara. Protection was also ordered for Neelam Katara and other witnesses, to be provided by Uttarakhand and Delhi police.

Addressing the bench, it was clarified that Yadav's bail was solely granted for the purpose of attending to his mother's healthcare needs, with no other legal implications considered at this time.

(With inputs from agencies.)

