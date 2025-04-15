Supreme Court Demands Fair Play in Vikas Yadav's Interim Bail Plea

The Supreme Court has criticized the Uttar Pradesh and Delhi administrations for delays in setting up a medical board for Vikas Yadav's mother. Yadav, convicted in the Nitish Katara case, is seeking interim bail to assist his critically ill mother.

Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan expressed surprise over the ten-day delay in forming the board, despite an earlier court order. This delay resulted in the board's late visit after Yadav's mother was discharged from Yashoda Hospital. She was re-admitted on Monday, necessitating a fresh assessment by AIIMS.

The court emphasized fairness, directing prompt action from the state, while Yadav's legal counsel asserts the need for his presence due to his mother's deteriorating condition. In 2016, the Supreme Court sentenced Yadav to a 25-year term without remission, linked to the high-profile murder over familial and societal tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)