Supreme Court Demands Fair Play in Vikas Yadav's Interim Bail Plea
The Supreme Court criticized the Uttar Pradesh and Delhi governments for delays in forming a medical board to assess Vikas Yadav's mother's health. The apex court directed immediate assessment by AIIMS for Yadav, convicted in the Nitish Katara murder case, seeking interim bail to attend to his ailing mother.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court has criticized the Uttar Pradesh and Delhi administrations for delays in setting up a medical board for Vikas Yadav's mother. Yadav, convicted in the Nitish Katara case, is seeking interim bail to assist his critically ill mother.
Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan expressed surprise over the ten-day delay in forming the board, despite an earlier court order. This delay resulted in the board's late visit after Yadav's mother was discharged from Yashoda Hospital. She was re-admitted on Monday, necessitating a fresh assessment by AIIMS.
The court emphasized fairness, directing prompt action from the state, while Yadav's legal counsel asserts the need for his presence due to his mother's deteriorating condition. In 2016, the Supreme Court sentenced Yadav to a 25-year term without remission, linked to the high-profile murder over familial and societal tensions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Eid-ul-Fitr Celebrated Peacefully Across Uttar Pradesh Amid Tight Security
Spot Admission Controversy: Delhi High Court Questions AIIMS Policy
Nikhil Singhal: A Game-Changer in PR Honored with Uttar Pradesh Anmol Ratan Award
Eid-ul-Fitr Celebrations in Uttar Pradesh: A Peaceful Assembly
Tragic Drowning Incident Shocks Uttar Pradesh Village