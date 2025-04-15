Left Menu

Supreme Court Demands Fair Play in Vikas Yadav's Interim Bail Plea

The Supreme Court criticized the Uttar Pradesh and Delhi governments for delays in forming a medical board to assess Vikas Yadav's mother's health. The apex court directed immediate assessment by AIIMS for Yadav, convicted in the Nitish Katara murder case, seeking interim bail to attend to his ailing mother.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2025 12:07 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 12:07 IST
Supreme Court Demands Fair Play in Vikas Yadav's Interim Bail Plea
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has criticized the Uttar Pradesh and Delhi administrations for delays in setting up a medical board for Vikas Yadav's mother. Yadav, convicted in the Nitish Katara case, is seeking interim bail to assist his critically ill mother.

Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan expressed surprise over the ten-day delay in forming the board, despite an earlier court order. This delay resulted in the board's late visit after Yadav's mother was discharged from Yashoda Hospital. She was re-admitted on Monday, necessitating a fresh assessment by AIIMS.

The court emphasized fairness, directing prompt action from the state, while Yadav's legal counsel asserts the need for his presence due to his mother's deteriorating condition. In 2016, the Supreme Court sentenced Yadav to a 25-year term without remission, linked to the high-profile murder over familial and societal tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

 United States
2
The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

 Global
3
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Trade Tensions

Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Tr...

 Vietnam
4
Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025