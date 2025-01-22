Justice Served: Death Penalty for Heinous Gang-Rape Case

A court has sentenced five men to death for the gang-rape and murder of a 16-year-old girl and the killings of two family members in 2021. The crime was described as 'extremely depraved' by the Korba district court, shaking the collective conscience of society.

The convicted men, Santram Manjhwar, Abdul Jabbar, Anil Kumar Sarthi, Pardeshi Ram, and Anand Ram Panika, were found guilty under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and related acts. A sixth man, Umashankar Yadav, received a life sentence due to medical conditions.

The brutal assault took place when the Pahadi Korwa tribal family was given a lift home. The court noted the lack of remorse among the accused, emphasizing that justice demands severe punishment for such heinous crimes.

