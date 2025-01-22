Left Menu

Justice Served: Death Penalty for Heinous Gang-Rape Case

Five men were sentenced to death for the gang-rape and murder of a 16-year-old girl and two of her family members. The court deemed the crime as 'extremely depraved.' A sixth accused received life imprisonment due to medical reasons. The verdict requires confirmation from a higher court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Korba | Updated: 22-01-2025 19:54 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 19:54 IST
Justice Served: Death Penalty for Heinous Gang-Rape Case
  • Country:
  • India

A court has sentenced five men to death for the gang-rape and murder of a 16-year-old girl and the killings of two family members in 2021. The crime was described as 'extremely depraved' by the Korba district court, shaking the collective conscience of society.

The convicted men, Santram Manjhwar, Abdul Jabbar, Anil Kumar Sarthi, Pardeshi Ram, and Anand Ram Panika, were found guilty under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and related acts. A sixth man, Umashankar Yadav, received a life sentence due to medical conditions.

The brutal assault took place when the Pahadi Korwa tribal family was given a lift home. The court noted the lack of remorse among the accused, emphasizing that justice demands severe punishment for such heinous crimes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

 United States
2
Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

 Global
3
Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

 Global
4
Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Trade Can Fight Hunger and Prevent Famine

Education Finance Watch 2024: The Growing Challenges in Global Education Funding

Investing in Nature: A Climate and Development Pathway for Mongolia

The battle against misinformation: Novel AI-based approach detects fake news in real-time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025