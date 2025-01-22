Trump Administration Halts Refugee Arrivals, Strands Thousands

Thousands of refugees worldwide face an uncertain future after the Trump administration abruptly cancelled their travel plans to the United States. The cancellations stem from a new executive order signed by President Donald Trump, which suspends America's refugee resettlement program.

These refugees, who had already been approved for entry and had even booked their flights, now find their paths to the US blocked. The sudden halt affects all ongoing and approved refugee arrivals to the country.

According to an email obtained by The Associated Press, the US agency in charge of refugee processing has informed its staff and stakeholders that the resettlement program is suspended indefinitely, stranding thousands in limbo across the globe.

