Educator's Bold Protest: Blood-Letter Campaign for BPSC Exam Cancellation

In a dramatic show of protest, Patna-based educator Motiur Rahman Khan, also known as Guru Rahman, has written to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, demanding the cancellation of the Bihar Public Service Commission exam held last month. Khan claimed that he penned these petitions using his own blood.

Displaying a cut on his hand, Rahman declared his willingness to go to any extreme lengths for students' rights. He criticized the BPSC for their response to protesting aspirants who have been demonstrating for over a month, seeking the cancellation and rescheduling of the exam.

Amid these tensions, students also staged a dharna at the state BJP office, calling for action from political leaders who were absent. The controversy stems from allegations of a question paper leak during the December 13 BPSC exam, leading to a retest for over 12,000 candidates in Patna.

