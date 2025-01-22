Dramatic Exchange of Fire: Anant Singh's Patna Escape

Anant Singh, a former Bihar MLA, narrowly escaped unscathed following a shootout between two groups in Patna on Wednesday, according to police statements. The incident, characterized by an exchange of numerous gunshots, occurred in Nauranga village outside Patna, prompting a thorough investigation led by local authorities.

Upon receiving reports of the violent altercation, Patna's police swiftly reached the scene, recovering spent cartridges. Conflicting accounts emerged from the villagers, with some alleging that Singh's supporters initiated the gunfire under his instructions, while others reported a retaliatory exchange between the groups.

Despite the tension, no injuries were reported, and the involved officials dismissed the likelihood of a gang war. A complaint from a family, claiming their house was targeted, led to the filing of a case. Singh, known for his controversial past, was acquitted of criminal charges in August 2024, further adding to the complexity of his public life.

