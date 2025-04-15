French Prisons Under Siege: A Crackdown on Drug-fueled Gang Warfare

In a disturbing sequence of events, several French prisons have come under attack, including being targeted with automatic weapons. The violence, described by the justice minister as retaliation for a government crackdown on a proliferating drug trade, highlights the intensifying battle against drug-related crime in France.

Traditionally powerful drug gangs, buoyed by inflows of South American cocaine, are extending their reach from urban strongholds to smaller towns, triggering an unprecedented wave of violence. Record narcotic seizures have compounded the issue, as authorities race to fortify prison security and dismantle these networks.

The National Anti-Terrorism Prosecutor's Office leads the investigation, with intelligence agency collaboration, to understand the motives behind these brazen acts. The escalations prompted immediate protective actions for prison personnel, while political dynamics shift as crime becomes a central topic in France's societal discourse.

(With inputs from agencies.)