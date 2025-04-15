Left Menu

Gang Wars Unmasked: Major Arrests in Delhi's Underworld

Delhi Police arrested five individuals linked to the Tillu Tajpuria and Rajesh Bawania gangs. The operations targeted criminal activities including intimidation and gambling, leading to the seizure of weapons and cash. The arrests underscore efforts to curb organized crime in Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2025 21:09 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 21:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a series of operations, Delhi Police have apprehended five suspects, including members of the notorious Tillu Tajpuria and Rajesh Bawania gangs, in outer-north Delhi. Among those arrested were Sachin, Naveen Dahiya, Sumit Jha, Asif, and Harish. The arrests highlight ongoing efforts to dismantle organized crime networks in the capital.

Sachin, identified as part of the Tillu Tajpuria gang, was detained after allegedly threatening a businessman at gunpoint. The incident occurred on April 14 when the victim reported the intimidation to police, prompting a raid on Sachin's residence. Authorities seized a firearm and ammunition, charging him under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Arms Act.

Meanwhile, in a separate crackdown on gambling activities in Narela's Swatantra Nagar area, four men were caught red-handed, including Naveen Dahiya, reportedly operating a racket for the Rajesh Bawania gang. Police also seized over Rs 1 lakh in cash and filed charges under the Delhi Public Gambling Act. The operations reveal the intertwined nature of different criminal activities within these gangs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

