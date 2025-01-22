Tragedy in Bavaria: Stabbing Attack Leaves Two Dead and Two Injured

An appalling stabbing attack in Aschaffenburg, Bavaria, claimed the lives of two individuals, including a two-year-old child, while seriously injuring two others on Wednesday, according to German police reports.

The suspect, an Afghan national aged 28, was quickly detained after attempting to flee along nearby train tracks. Authorities revealed the incident took place in a local park, though the motive remains unclear as investigations are ongoing.

Bavarian Governor Markus Söder expressed profound sorrow, labeling the attack as a despicable act. Germany's Interior Minister Nancy Faeser extended her condolences to the victims' families, promising a thorough investigation to uncover the attack's underlying causes.

(With inputs from agencies.)