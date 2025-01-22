Left Menu

Vice President Calls for Accountability in Public Property Destruction

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar emphasized the need for accountability for those who damage public property. In a speech to students, he advocated for a 'name and shame' approach and stressed that society must work together to hold offenders fiscally accountable, possibly through a new comprehensive law.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2025 21:47 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 21:47 IST
  • India

During a speech on Wednesday, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar highlighted the importance of holding individuals accountable for damaging public property. He proposed a 'name and shame' strategy to deter such destructive actions and emphasized the necessity of fiscal penalties for offenders.

Addressing students, Dhankhar questioned the actions of those who resort to public protest after receiving notices for property damage, warning that such disturbances represent a blatant disrespect for democratic norms and law.

The Vice President's comments come in light of a recent Law Commission recommendation, which suggests enforceable legal measures requiring offenders to compensate for damages as a bail condition and calls for a comprehensive law to manage disruptive protests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

