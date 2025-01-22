Family Feud Ignites Shooting in Southwest Delhi

A dramatic family dispute turned violent in southwest Delhi's Dwarka area when a man was shot at by his brother-in-law and an accomplice, police reported on Wednesday. The police have now arrested the accused involved in the incident.

The accused, identified as Jeetu, 22, from Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, and Navnit, 20, from Goyla Dairy, Delhi, were apprehended following a thorough investigation. The attack stemmed from Jeetu's disapproval of his brother-in-law, Pradeep's, love marriage to his sister, according to officials.

On January 14, police responded to a shooting report in Dwarka, discovering Pradeep with gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to Indira Gandhi hospital. A case is ongoing under local laws, with a country-made pistol retrieved from the suspects, officials mentioned. Navnit, with a previous record involving the Arms Act, was tracked and arrested through mobile surveillance.

