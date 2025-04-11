Trump Administration's New Measures to Encourage Self-Deportation

The Trump administration is implementing strategies to influence self-deportation by targeting immigrants lacking legal status, a source informed Reuters. By enlisting them in a database for deceased persons, the immigrants' Social Security numbers will effectively become invalid.

This tactic targets those who were legally admitted under the Biden administration but later faced a revocation of their temporary status. The administration's aim is to restrict access to financial systems, effectively urging self-deportation through economic pressure, the New York Times revealed.

The inclusion of over 6,300 individuals on this list, marked as criminals or suspected terrorists, highlights President Trump's use of personal data to curb immigration numbers. Recent agreements between federal agencies aim to bolster these efforts amidst significant resignations from top tax officials.

