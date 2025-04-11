Judge Greenlights Trump Administration's Immigration Registration Rule Amid Controversy

On Thursday, a U.S. judge permitted the Trump administration to implement a controversial rule impacting immigrants residing illegally within the United States. The policy mandates that these individuals must register with the federal government, risking fines or imprisonment for non-compliance.

U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden, who presides in Washington, rejected claims from organizations challenging the Department of Homeland Security's rule. These groups, including the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights, argued that the rule undermines their missions. However, Judge McFadden found their claims too speculative.

The rule, effective Friday, demands immigrants not already registered to do so via an official website while carrying registration documents. This initiative is part of President Trump's priority to curb illegal immigration but faces numerous legal challenges, including a Supreme Court order on wrongly deported individuals.

