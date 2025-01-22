Pakistan's Bold Cyber Law Overhaul: Taming the Digital Wild West

In a significant move to regulate social media, the Pakistan government has proposed changes to its cyber laws, including stringent penalties for spreading disinformation. The Prevention of (Amendment) Electronic Crimes Act (Peca) 2025 was presented in the National Assembly, aiming to curb the proliferation of fake news.

The proposed amendments introduce penalties of up to three years imprisonment or Rs 2 million in fines for those disseminating false information that incites fear or unrest. Central to these changes is the creation of a Digital Rights Protection Authority with the power to regulate online content and a mandate to ensure compliance with national guidelines.

However, while the government touts these amendments as necessary to combat fake news and hate speech, critics worry about potential misuse leading to censorship. Further debate on the bill is anticipated as it moves to a standing committee for detailed examination.

(With inputs from agencies.)