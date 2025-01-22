Mamata Banerjee Urges Officials for Enhanced Field Verification

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has called out the inadequate execution of the verification process, urging all relevant officials, including district magistrates, to conduct thorough field visits.

"Verification is not being done properly," Banerjee criticized during an administrative review meeting held at the Parade Ground, expressing her dissatisfaction with the quality of fieldwork. She directed officials including DMs, SPs, BDOs, SDOs, MPs, MLAs, and Sabhadipatis to actively visit ICDS centers, mid-day meal centers, health centers, and tea gardens.

Banerjee also noted that officials became preoccupied with the Lok Sabha elections and neglected essential verification tasks. Additionally, she announced that the state's main event for Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's birth anniversary would be conducted in Dooars on Thursday, encouraging statewide participation at noon.

(With inputs from agencies.)