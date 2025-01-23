Italy's Controversial Release: ICC Demands Answers Over Libyan's Freedom

The International Criminal Court (ICC) is demanding explanations from Italy regarding the unexpected release of a Libyan suspect wanted for crimes against humanity. Osama Elmasry Njeem, detained in Turin after an ICC warrant, was freed due to a legal technicality, the Interior Ministry reported.

The release has sparked significant backlash, especially as the ICC was not consulted before the decision. The Italian government is facing embarrassment, with officials, including Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, remaining silent on the matter.

Accusations against Njeem involve crimes at Mitiga prison, targeting individuals based on religious beliefs. Recent diplomatic tensions also emerged after a similar incident involving an Iranian businessman and an Italian journalist.

(With inputs from agencies.)