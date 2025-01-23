Left Menu

Italy's Controversial Release: ICC Demands Answers Over Libyan's Freedom

The International Criminal Court (ICC) is questioning Italy's decision to release Osama Elmasry Njeem, suspected of crimes against humanity, after his arrest on ICC's warrant. Italy freed him due to a legal technicality, causing embarrassment for the government and sparking opposition outcry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2025 00:40 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 00:40 IST
Italy's Controversial Release: ICC Demands Answers Over Libyan's Freedom
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) is demanding explanations from Italy regarding the unexpected release of a Libyan suspect wanted for crimes against humanity. Osama Elmasry Njeem, detained in Turin after an ICC warrant, was freed due to a legal technicality, the Interior Ministry reported.

The release has sparked significant backlash, especially as the ICC was not consulted before the decision. The Italian government is facing embarrassment, with officials, including Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, remaining silent on the matter.

Accusations against Njeem involve crimes at Mitiga prison, targeting individuals based on religious beliefs. Recent diplomatic tensions also emerged after a similar incident involving an Iranian businessman and an Italian journalist.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Trade Can Fight Hunger and Prevent Famine

Education Finance Watch 2024: The Growing Challenges in Global Education Funding

Investing in Nature: A Climate and Development Pathway for Mongolia

The battle against misinformation: Novel AI-based approach detects fake news in real-time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025