Left Menu

High Court Weighs Landmark Excessive Force Ruling

The U.S. Supreme Court is considering reviving a lawsuit by Janice Hughes against a Houston police officer who fatally shot her son, Ashtian Barnes, during a 2016 traffic stop. The case could redefine how courts assess police officers' use of excessive force under the Fourth Amendment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2025 00:44 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 00:44 IST
High Court Weighs Landmark Excessive Force Ruling
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Supreme Court appeared poised on Wednesday to potentially revive a civil rights lawsuit filed by a Texas woman against a Houston police officer who shot her son dead during a traffic stop. The justices deliberated whether to facilitate a clearer path for plaintiffs to demonstrate instances of unlawful police force.

The case involves Janice Hughes, whose appeal followed the dismissal of her lawsuit alleging Fourth Amendment violations by officer Roberto Felix Jr. Hughes contended that Felix wrongfully used deadly force in the 2016 incident that resulted in the death of her 24-year-old son, Ashtian Barnes.

Concerned over the lower courts' analysis, several justices debated the applicability of the "moment of threat" doctrine. Attorney Nathaniel Zelinsky argued for a "totality of the circumstances" assessment, challenging the notion that courts should only focus on isolated moments of perceived threat to officers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Trade Can Fight Hunger and Prevent Famine

Education Finance Watch 2024: The Growing Challenges in Global Education Funding

Investing in Nature: A Climate and Development Pathway for Mongolia

The battle against misinformation: Novel AI-based approach detects fake news in real-time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025